MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra continues for 43rd day

On the 43rd day of the Padayatra conducted by Honorable Members of Parliament from Visakhapatnam and YCP East Constituency Coordinator, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, the response from the people in the Visakha East Constituency was exceptional. Accompanied by Ward Corporator Appari Srividya Giribabu, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana visited the old Venkoji Palem and surrounding areas to address local issues and concerns.

During the Padayatra, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing the public issues in the constituency. He praised the commitment of Honorable AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in fulfilling the promises made during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, stating that the support and approval of the people are a testament to the success of the government in meeting their needs.

The Padayatra received participation from women from party lines, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated organizations, and party members. The enthusiasm and support displayed by the residents reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.



