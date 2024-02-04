  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow

MVV Satyanarayana, the MLA candidate for Visakha East Constituency, will be attending the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow, i.e., on 05-02-2024, at 11:00 AM. The program will take place at AS Raja College Grounds, MVP Colony. The print and electronic media representatives are requested to publish this program in their respective magazines and channels.

