- Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan
- MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow
- A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
- Political slugfest in Bengal as TMC now targets CAG after ED & CBI
- Death toll from Ukraine's strike on occupied city rises to 28
- Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested
- Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
- Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe
- Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January
- Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 11 national players
MVV Satyanarayana, the MLA candidate for Visakha East Constituency, will be attending the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow, i.e., on 05-02-2024, at 11:00 AM. The program will take place at AS Raja College Grounds, MVP Colony. The print and electronic media representatives are requested to publish this program in their respective magazines and channels.
