My father will contest as MP, says Magunta Raghava

Ongole: Magunta Raghava Reddy, one of the probable Ongole MP candidates from the TDP and son of Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, said on Monday that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu felt the need of a senior leader in the Lok Sabha for the benefit of the state and suggested that his father recontest for Lok Sabha.

In a statement, Raghava Reddy explained that Chandrababu Naidu opined that a senior member is required in the parliament to bring funds from the Union government as well as to support the implementation of Central government programmes in the state. He said that the TDP president wanted to field his father Srinivasulu Reddy instead of himself for the greater good of the Ongole parliament constituency as well as the state. The TDP youth leader requested the workers from the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties, followers of the Magunta family and the youth from the constituency to work for the victory of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He said that he too would be available in the constituency for them to strive for the development of the constituency.