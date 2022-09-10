Mylarampalle villagers seek shelter

Anantapur: The villagers of Mylarampalle village suddenly woke up to floodwaters released from PABR dam inundating their village. About 100 families residing in the village ran to outskirts of village for safety as many temporary shelters collapsed due to rains and floodwaters.

The village was identified as prone to flooding when the PABR dam was under construction and was one of the villages considered for rehabilitation. Despite lapse of more than two decades, the village residents were not rehabilitated by the government, forcing them to stay where they are and suffer homelessness whenever rains lash their village. Many of them slept in country boats, tractors and in bullock carts. MLA Payyavula Keshav and his brother Srinivasulu, who were learnt about the flooding of village, sent food packets in the morning and vehicles to take them to a safer place.

Ramola, a resident of village told The Hans India on telephone that she ran to safety when floodwaters inundated their home. She appealed to the government to permanently rehabilitate them. Every year during rainy season this problem was repeated cropped up due to rains and floods. She urged for pucca houses to the PABR project oustees.

Meanwhile the residents of village gheraoed the revenue staff on Friday blaming the government for their fate. They surrounded the revenue staff and deputy tahsildar for failing to give possession certificates to the land donated to 168 displaced persons by MLA Keshav. He donated 5-acre land to the oustees by giving 2.5 cents each for building houses of their own.

The revenue personnel pacified the agitators and assured to issue possession certificates to them shortly.