Mystery drone over Srisailam puts cops on tenterhooks

Srisailam: Mystery continues to surround the sighting of a drone hovering over Srisailam for last five days. It has caused flutter as the police had not yet been able to trace the drone operators.

It is learnt that the drone was first spotted by the local people around 9 pm and the police were informed. Though the police formed three teams and took up search operations, they could not trace the operators.

Meanwhile, forest officials have also reportedly launched combing operations in the nearby forest areas.

The appearance of the drone for the first time in Srisailam has caused concern in the wake of the recent drone attack on the Indian Army base in Jammu and the spotting of some flying object a day after that.

The police feel that the drone which has been spotted could be a private one. Circle Inspector of Srisailam B Venkata Ramana told The Hans India that if it were a drone registered with the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) then it could have been easily detected through the database. But this one seems to be a private one.

The drone hovers over Srisalaim for about an hour and then it disappears, according to villagers. According to Executive Officer of Srisailam temple K S Rama Rao, the flying object had blinking lights and moves at a steady pace and even covers the temple, Executive Officer quarters, outer ring road, Mallamma Kanneeru, Uttara Park, Viswamitra Matam, Srisailam project and other areas.

The police have launched a door-to-door search. The police suspect that it could also be a drone used by some film crew or tourists to track the movement of animals in the forest range.