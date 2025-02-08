Mythri Fertinest Centre inaugurated

The Mythri Fertinest Centre was inaugurated by Endow-ments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy. Dr Mithilasree and Dr Umamaheshwar Reddy said that ad-vanced laproscopic medicare facility will be extended at low cost to children utilising various kinds of medical equipment. Purnima Gas Agency director G Siva Kota Reddy, senior advocate V Chandrashekhar Reddy and doctors participated.