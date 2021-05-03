N440K spreading fast in South: CCMB

Amaravati: While lack of self-discipline and failure of the administration to see that the people do not lower the guard have led to spike in coronavirus cases, the CCMB has come out with another report that about one third of the infections in the State were caused by a rogue variant of Covid-19 virus, known as N440K variant.

The new strain of coronavirus is 10 to 1,000 times more infectious than certain variants now in circulation. This mutant appears to be fuelling the second wave of Covid-19 in certain pockets of India.

The mutant N440K, first found in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool city, is spreading fast in some parts of the country, including AP and Telangana, if the number of infections attributed to this mutant in March and April is any indication. If proper and stern measures are not taken the number of cases may surge like anything in the next 10 days. Hence it becomes all the more necessary to see that people wear masks properly and follow all health protocols, including social distancing, doctors and experts said.

In fact, recently, NITI Aayog had also confirmed the presence of this variant in States like Maharashtra, parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The CCMB which had done some more study on this said it is now getting much wider in proportion. In September and October, N440K variant was in a very small proportion.

Scientists feel that this variant has either become normal or the earlier one has become weaker. This variant spread much faster, they say.