NABARD holds workshop on GI products

Vijayawada: The regional office of NABARD here conducted a Regional Advisory Committee (RAC)- cum-GI workshop here on Thursday with Chief General Manager MR Gopal in the Chair. Padmashree Rajinikanth was the chief guest. Dr S Greep, State Director of KVIC, Venkateswarulu, Additional Director of Horticulture, Dr KVS Prasad, General Manager of NABARD, senior officers of APCOB, industries department, handlooms and textile department and Agriculture University were also present.

The meeting was attended by the members of Off-farm development departments, farmer producers organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs) and artisans in large numbers.

Andhra Pradesh has 20 GI products. However, authorised users for these products are significantly low, which inhibits true potential of GI products in Andhra Pradesh MR Gopal emphasised the importance of GI products in the state like Andhra Pradesh which has significant potential for agriculture, horticulture, handlooms, handicrafts and many other products. He ensured that all the possible support from NABARD will be provided to increase the number of GI products and their authorised users in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth explained in detail the process for registration of GI products and their authorised users. He thanked NABARD for their initiatives for GI products all over India. He also emphasised that under NABARD support, a maximum number of GI products have been registered in India.

The meeting decided that authorised users of GI products in Andhra Pradesh will be increased to at least 500.