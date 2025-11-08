  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NaBFID sanctions Rs 7,500 cr for Amaravati development

NaBFID sanctions Rs 7,500 cr for Amaravati development
x
Highlights

Guntur: To ensure rapid progress of the development works of the State capital Amaravati, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and...

Guntur: To ensure rapid progress of the development works of the State capital Amaravati, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has sanctioned a loan of Rs 7,500 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). This financial support will accelerate major construction and infrastructure projects in the capital city.

Documents related to the loan sanction were formally handed over during a programme held in Amaravati on Friday. The documents were presented by deputy managing director of NaBFID Samuel Joseph and K Dinesh, vice-president, Loans & Project Finance Department, NaBFID to APCRDA commissioner K Kanna Babu.

The bank officials handed over the MoU documents in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Municipal Administration, Dr P Narayana. The financial assistance extended for Amaravati’s construction is expected to significantly speed up the development of the capital city. The support from NaBFID is considered crucial in transforming the state capital Amaravati into a world-class city with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick