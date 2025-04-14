Nadaswaram maestro Saibaba passes away

Rajamahendravaram: Veteran Nadaswaram exponent Peddehapu Saibaba passed away on Sunday morning.

He was 68. Saibaba had performed at a concert until 4 am that night, and tragically, he breathed his last at 6 am at his residence near Ashoka Theatre in Rajamahendravaram.

A distinguished disciple of the legendary Miryapati Meera Saheb, Saibaba was known for his soulful rendering of his guru’s musical style for over four decades across Telugu-speaking regions. His contribution to the preservation and propagation of the Nadaswaram tradition earned him deep respect in classical music circles. Saibaba is survived by his wife and five daughters. His youngest daughter and a granddaughter have also made their mark as Nadaswaram artistes. His son-in-law, Satyanarayana, is a Dolu (percussion) instructor at the Government Music College. Remarkably, all six of Saibaba’s brothers are also accomplished artistes in instruments like the Sannai, Tabla, and Dolu.

Throughout his illustrious career, Saibaba was honoured with hundreds of awards and felicitations. He performed in countless concerts and was conferred with Vishishta Satkaram at the World Telugu Conference held last year.Several artistes and the elite circle of Rajamahendravaram paid their last respects to the departed maestro.