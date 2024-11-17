Nadendla Manohar announces WhatsApp services for grain purchase

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced significant improvements to the grain purchase process for farmers during a recent press conference. According to the minister, the government has introduced a streamlined service via WhatsApp, aimed at saving farmers time and effort when selling their produce.

He said armers can now access these services by messaging "Hi" to the designated number, 73373-59375 and opined that with advanced artificial intelligence, the system will provide step-by-step guidance on how to proceed.

Minister Manohar outlined the new procedure, which begins with farmers entering their Aadhaar number for verification. After confirming their identity, farmers can select the purchasing center where they wish to sell their grain. They will then choose from three available dates for the sale, followed by a selection of timing options. For convenience, a unique coupon code will be generated, allowing farmers to quickly and easily sell their grain at their chosen purchase center.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to 'Ease of Doing Farmer Service', modeled after the concept of 'Ease of Doing Business'," Minister Manohar stated. "Our government is dedicated to creating an environment that is beneficial for farmers. By leveraging technology, we aim to resolve their challenges and simplify the grain purchasing process."

The Minister emphasized that these enhancements will greatly benefit farmers across the state, making their selling experience more efficient and user-friendly.