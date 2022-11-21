Nadendla Manohar counters YS Jagan over Rowdy Sena remarks, says it shows his impatience

Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the Jana Sena party's political affairs committee, strongly condemned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rowdy Sena remarks on Jana Sena in Narasapuram.

He said that CM YS Jagan humiliated Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan and the women who is constantly fighting on public issues. "The Chief Minister's comments are proof of his impatience and anxiety," Manohar said in Twitter.

The Jana Sena leader has put some questions to YS Jagan as to why Jana Sena has become Rowdy Sena. He asked whether Jana Sena turned to Rowdy for bringing the failures of YSRCP government into public.



Earlier, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that the Jana Sena has turned into Rowdy Sena at a public meeting held in Narasapuram on the occasion of lay foundation stone for various development works.