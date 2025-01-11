Nadendla offers prayers at Appala Swamy temple

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said visit-ing temples on the auspicious Mukkoti Ekadasi is good.

He had Uttara Dwara Darshan at Appala Swamy temple in Marispet of Tenali on Friday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi and performed special pujas.

Speaking on this occasion, he said visiting temples on Mukkoti Ekadasi will bring favours. The temple authorities welcomed Dr Nadendla Manohar with the Purnakumbham. The temple priests offered Teertham and Prasadam to him.