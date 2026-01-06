Farmers protest seeking compensation for land acquisition

Kurnool: Farmers of Ternekal village, led by Muttukuru Gowdappa Sangham, staged a dharna in front of the district Collector’s office on Monday, demanding fair compensation for lands being acquired under Handri Neeva canal project.

The agitators alleged that land acquisition is being carried out without providing due compensation and re-survey records are being manipulated to show their cultivable lands as falling under canal alignment.

Lamenting that they are permanently losing fertile agricultural land that had been under cultivation for years, the farmers demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre, adding that anything less would be unjust and unacceptable. They warned that they would not allow their lands to be taken for canal works unless the government ensures proper compensation, expressing concern that their livelihoods are at stake.

Leaders of farmers’ organisations affiliated with Left parties participated in the dharna and extended solidarity to the affected farmers. Assuring continued support, they announced that they will intensify the struggle until compensation is sanctioned and disbursed by the government.

Later, farmers submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector Noorul Qamar outlining their demands.

Muttukuru Gowaappa Sangham president Satyanna, farmers’ union leaders Ramakrishna, Srinivasa Rao, BC Sangham leader Sesha Phani and others participated in the protest.