Nagababu believes YSRCP allegations on corruption in Amaravati, demands inquiry, releases data on land acquisitions

Ever since the AP Chief Minister Jagan has announced the mooting of three capitals in the state assembly, the protest of farmers in Amravati have reached peaks. Against this backdrop, the farmers have met Jana Sena leader Nagababu to seek the supported for their protests. The mega brother made his comments via my YouTube channel. E said that he along with Jana Sena Political Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar went to farmers and learnt about the mood of the farmers there.

Naga Babu reminded that a total of 34,322 acres collected under TDP regime with chief Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister. While there are 29,881 farmers who gave the lands for capital. Terming YSRCP government's allegations of manipulation of 5,000 acres of land to be true, Nagababu demanded for a full inquiry and the appropriate action taken against the culprits.

In his Youtube channel, he mentioned some statistics on Amaravati lands.

Take a look.

The total number of farmers who had given up the lands below one acre are 40,490, and the total acreage was 10,034 acres.

The number of farmers who were given land within one to two acres was 5,227. The total acreage is 7,465 acres.

The number of farmers who have given land between two to five acres is 3,337. The total acreage is 10,103 acres.

The number of farmers who had given between five to 10 acres is 668. The total acreage is 4,420 acres.

The number of farmers who had given land from 10 to 20 acres is 142 and the total area is 1,877 acres.

The number of farmers who had given land within 20 to 25 acres is 12 and the total area is 269 acres.

The number of farmers who had given over 25 acres of land is 5 and the total area is 151 acres.



