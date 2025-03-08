Nagababu files nomination for MLC elections

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s brother K Nagababu on Friday filed his nomination for the Legislative Council election as the Jana Sena Party candidate.

Nagababu is one of the five candidates of the ruling NDA for election to the Council from the MLAs quota scheduled on March 10.

IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh, BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao backed Nagababu’s candidature.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and some MLAs of the Jana Sena Party were present when Naga Babu submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer.

Pawan Kalyan, who is the Jana Sena president, on Wednesday named Nagababu as the party candidate for MLC polls.

Nagababu, the elder brother of Pawan and younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, is also an actor and film producer. As the general secretary of the party, he actively campaigned in the last year’s elections.

Nagababu, whose real name is Nagendra Babu, will be inducted into the Cabinet after he is elected as an MLC as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced.

Elections to five seats of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from MLAs’ quota are scheduled on March 10.

The TDP-led NDA is in a strong position to sweep the polls. The TDP and its allies, the Jana Sena and the BJP, together have 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

The TDP has 135 members while Jana Sena and BJP have 21 and 8 seats, respectively. The TDP may leave two MLC seats for the Jana Sena and one for the BJP.