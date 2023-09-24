Live
Nagababu says Jana Sena cadre welcomes alliance with TDP
Jana Sena leader Naga Babu expressed his approval of the TDP-Jana Sena alliance, stating that it is welcomed by Jana Sena followers. He made these comments while addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday. Nagababu mentioned that Chandrababu's arrest has caused distress among the Jana Sena cadre.
On this occasion, he warned of severe actions if anybody calls Pawan Kalyan a package star. He also mentioned that Pawan will soon announce the candidates for the upcoming elections and opined that the alliance with the BJP will also be clarified in the near future.
Nagababu emphasised that Jana Sena does not want leaders with significant assets and is committed to not giving seats to corrupt individuals or those involved in illegal activities. Instead, seats will be offered to people who have clean image.