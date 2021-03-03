Nagajyothi leads campaign in 31st division of Ongole

Ongole : YSRCP corporator candidate from 31st division of the Ongole Municipal Corporation Tanneeru Nagajyothi is leading the campaign and receiving a great response from the public.

The Vaddepalem people welcomed her to the region on Tuesday and participated in the door-to-door campaign along with her.

The local leaders and women assured that their votes are in favour of her while Nagajyothi assures the denizens to address the major issues in the locality, like roads, drainages and drinking water connections to every household in the coming weeks.

She said that priority in municipal works will be given to the area and requested the locals to kindly support her by voting on the fan symbol.

The YSR Congress Party BC unit Ongole town president Tanneeru Nageswara Rao, Gunji Yedukondalu, Rattaiah, Vinay Kumar, Rajiv, David, Chandra and other local leaders also participated in the campaign in support of Nagajyothi and requested the locals to vote for YSRCP.