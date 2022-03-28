Nagari MLA RK Roja launches Fish Andhra franchise in Puttur of Chittoor district

The Fish Andhra franchise has been launched in the Nagari constituency of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. MLA Roja on Monday inaugurated this Mini Outlet Fish Andhra franchise in Govindapalem of Puttur Municipality. Speaking on the occasion, she said she was happy to launch a live fish outlet in her constituency to further strengthen the fishermen financially in collaboration with technology. MLA congratulated the fishing community who have brought forward the Fish Andhra.



Roja further said fish is very important part in meat as it contains rich nutrients and suggested that fish should be part of the diet. After the inauguration of Fish Andhra, Roja who was the chief guest at the mega job fair organised by the Roja Charitable Trust, a state-run skills development body at Nagari Government Degree College has started the job fair.

It is learned that the AP government has opened Fish Andhra outlets and made these available across the state where fish and prawns are available at these outlets. The AP government has brought in these fish Andhra mini outlets to provide self-employment to unemployed youth. The initiative was launched under the slogan 'Mana Chepa - Mana Aarogyam'. As part of the program, the beneficiary should deposit Rs 30,000 and the rest will be provided by the banks by which one can set up an outlet and start the own business.







