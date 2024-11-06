Nagula Chavithi celebrated with fervour

Ongole: The Nagula Chavithi festival was celebrated with religious fervour by the devotees at various places in the erstwhile Prakasam district on Tuesday.

The Nagamma Putta at the Rangarayudu Cheruvu in Ongole registered a large footfall early in the morning. The devotees offered milk and other offerings at the snake pit and prayed for the welfare of the state.

The temples at Throvagunta, Saibaba temple in Santapeta, Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple at Parchur, Sivalayam at Swarna, Kattamalleswara Swamy temple at Karamchedu received a large number of devotees since early morning.

The Chirala public offered special puja, milk, and eggs to the Nagendra Swamy at the burrows at Jwalamukhi temple, Bhavanarushi temple, and Dandubata road. The people of Epurupalem, Boyinavari Palem, Thotavari Palem, Sai Colony, and nearby areas visited the burrow at the Santana Sivanaga Mallikarjuna temple at Eepurupalem and performed puja. The women at Kandukur performed puja at the snake pits at Ayyappa temple and Skandapuri Someswara Swamy temple while the devotees from Gudlur prayed to the God at Neelakanteswara Swamy temple.

The devotees poured milk into the anthills at the Sivalayam in Kanigiri, Patala Nageswara Swamy temple in Giddalur, snake pit at the Bhimavaram of Inkollu mandal, and other places praying to the serpentine god to bless their families.

The Sivalayams and Subrahmanyeswara temples at Markapuram, Tangutur, Podili, Tarlupadu, and other places also hosted the serpent God.