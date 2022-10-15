Naidu alleges harassment of TDP leaders

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is misusing police and CID departments to harass the TDP leaders. He alleged that the CID police arrested TDP state media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra without any reason.

Naidu met Darapaneni Narendra at his residence at Arundalpet in Guntur city on Friday and consoled him. He enquired how CID police tortured him and extended his support to D Naredra and suggested him to take medical treatment in case of need.

The TDP supremo noted that there was no need to arrest Darapaneni Narendra. He alleged that the YSRCP government is harassing his party leaders and using the CID police officials against the party leaders to take revenge. He criticised that there is no law and order in the State, no protection to TDP leaders, media and common man.

He questioned whether the DGP is working in AP. He recalled that the IAS officers, who had cooperated with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier, were sent to jail. 'During TDP regime, if I had kidnapped YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Sakshi office, situation would have been different. But I never misused the police department during my rule,' he stated.

The TDP chief warned that if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not stop harassing the TDP leaders, he will expose the misdeeds of the YSRCP government. He said if people will retaliate, Jagan Mohan Reddy will go home.