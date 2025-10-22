Naidu already fearing defeat, claims YSRCP

Pamidi: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Anantapur District President Anantha Venkatarami Reddy alleged that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is already gripped by the fear of defeat, even though the next general elections are still three and a half years away.

Addressing a public meeting at Pamidi, as part of the ‘One Crore Signatures Public Movement’ against the privatization of government medical colleges, Reddy said Naidu is appealing to people “not to play Vaikunthapali,” indicating his growing nervousness over the public mood.

Reddy accused the coalition government of failing within just 18 months, claiming public dissatisfaction was rising. He criticized the alleged “rule of exploitation” under the supervision of ruling MLAs, who were “looting the system for personal gain.”

He also condemned the decision to privatize ten government medical colleges under the PPP model, calling it a “money-making scheme by Chandrababu.”

Recalling the initiatives of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the YSRCP government had earlier strengthened public education and healthcare, establishing 17 new government medical colleges to provide affordable medical education.

Reddy urged YSRCP cadres to collect one crore signatures against privatization by November 20, treating it as a people’s movement.

He also directed the formation of village and ward-level committees to strengthen the party’s organizational base and issued identity cards by January.

Calling for unity, he asserted that YSRCP would continue to fight for people’s welfare and warned citizens not to fear the “arrogance and atrocities” of the ruling coalition.