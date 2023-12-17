Live
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
- SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
Just In
Naidu and Pawan hold crucial meeting
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and Jana Sena party has decided to launch their intense joint campaign from December end or at the most from January. ...
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and Jana Sena party has decided to launch their intense joint campaign from December end or at the most from January.
Both the parties are keen to announce the list of candidates and release joint manifesto at a public meeting soon. In the backdrop of this, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at his house. This is the first visit of Naidu to Pawan’s house. In the past on three occasions, Pawan had gone to meet Naidu.
It is learnt that both the leaders discussed about the seat sharing formula and the issues that need to be incorporated in the joint manifesto. It may be mentioned here that both the leaders had preliminary discussion on seat sharing and manifesto in November.
The two leaders are said to have reviewed the present political situation in the state including the growing dissent within the YSRCP following shifting of party leaders from one constituency to the other. Both felt that they need to make quick moves to encash on the situation.