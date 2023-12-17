Naidu and Pawan hold crucial meeting

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and Jana Sena party has decided to launch their intense joint campaign from December end or at the most from January.

Both the parties are keen to announce the list of candidates and release joint manifesto at a public meeting soon. In the backdrop of this, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at his house. This is the first visit of Naidu to Pawan’s house. In the past on three occasions, Pawan had gone to meet Naidu.

It is learnt that both the leaders discussed about the seat sharing formula and the issues that need to be incorporated in the joint manifesto. It may be mentioned here that both the leaders had preliminary discussion on seat sharing and manifesto in November.

The two leaders are said to have reviewed the present political situation in the state including the growing dissent within the YSRCP following shifting of party leaders from one constituency to the other. Both felt that they need to make quick moves to encash on the situation.