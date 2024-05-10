Naidu assures to put AP again on path of growth

Visakhapatnam/ Cheepurpalli: With just two days left for the campaign to end, the TDP has intensified its campaign against the YSRCP and corruption in the state during the last five years.

Addressing a series of Prajagalam meetings on Thursday, Naidu said, “Look who is speaking about corruption and alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was corrupt. Botsa Satyanarayana who is making all kinds of allegations against Modi does not have the stature to criticize Modi. He had mortgaged north Andhra to Jagan. What is interesting is that Jagan is silent on Modi. If he has guts he should directly criticize Modi,” Naidu said.

Naidu asked the people not to get misled by what Jagan and his team says. Naidu, accompanied by M Sribharat (Lok Sabha candidate) and P Vishnu Kumar Raju, North constituency candidate, said the people believed Jagan and voted for him which has resulted in the state getting ruined in all respects

He appealed to the people to extend their support to the NDA alliance candidates. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee at the Centre and ‘super six’ from the alliance parties will cater to all sections of people and protect them,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said ‘political rowdies’ will not be spared. Giving a boost to the youth of the AP, Naidu stated that his first signature would be on the mega DSC once he takes charge as Chief Minister of the state. “To empower women and make them lakhpathis, Rs 10 lakh interest-free loans will be provided to them,” Naidu informed.

Expressing concern over Rushikonda tourism project, Naidu lamented that Rs 500 crore was invested in the project, and it means the rent of each suite might approximately cost Rs 1 crore. “Is it affordable for a common man?” he asks.

Listing the ill-effects of liquor supplied in AP, Naidu said about 31,000 people had lost their lives due to the consumption of cheap liquor in the state. As soon as the alliance government comes to power, he said the pending projects will be completed. Drinking water issue will be resolved in north Andhra as well as in Visakhapatnam,” the TDP chief added.