Naidu backs PM Modi’s swadeshi call

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, ‘Garv se kaho, ye Swadeshi hai’, and reaffirmed his commitment to building Swarna Andhra in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

After the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday, Naidu tweeted his congratulations on the launch of next-generation GST reforms and the start of the GST Bachat Utsav.

He said the reforms “put the citizen at the centre of governance.”

Naidu highlighted that the number of GST slabs has been reduced to just two, 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Nearly 99 per cent of essential items now fall under the five per cent slab. He said the move would make life more affordable for the poor, middle class, farmers, women, and youth. “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the PM for this bold and visionary reform,” he said.

The Chief Minister described the next-gen GST as a “double celebration” for citizens, coinciding with the festive season. He urged people to embrace and buy swadeshi and local products, calling it a step toward self-reliance and national pride.

Naidu added that the simpler tax system will lower costs, boost business growth, and attract new investment. “With PM’s Nagrik Devo Bhava as the guiding mantra, this reform is a gift to both the present and future of every Indian,” he said.

On Modi’s swadeshi call, Naidu said it signals a renewed national movement and urged every household to take pride in Indian-made products. He welcomed the PM’s appeal for States to act as equal partners in growth and strengthen local manufacturing, calling it “a powerful message of cooperative federalism.”

“I fully support these calls and remain devoted to Swarna Andhra, aligned with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” Naidu said.