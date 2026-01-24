Naidu begins Godavari Pushkaralu planning

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reviewed preparations for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, directing officials to complete Polavaram project works well before the event and accelerate riverfront infrastructure across six districts.

The Pushkaralu will be held for 12 days from June 26 to July 7, 2027, covering Polavaram, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts. Before the meeting, Vedic scholars offered blessings to the Chief Minister. Naidu said the government plans to develop 373 ghats along the Godavari, including 139 new structures in addition to the existing 234.

The total ghat stretch will span 9,918 metres across multiple riverbank locations. Officials estimated footfall at nearly 10 crore devotees from India and overseas. The Chief Minister instructed departments to ensure seamless coordination to manage crowd movement, security, sanitation, drinking water and transport facilities.

Calling the Pushkaralu a matter of state prestige, Naidu said flawless execution would reflect Andhra Pradesh’s administrative capability. He noted that organising the event for the third time during his tenure carried added responsibility.The Chief Minister issued specific instructions to align infrastructure timelines with the Pushkaralu schedule, stressing that incomplete works would not be acceptable. Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Vangalapudi Anita, P Narayana, Nimmala Ramanaidu, V Subhash, K Durgesh and BC Janardhan Reddy attended the meeting, along with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and senior officials.