Naidu calls on people to join fight to save democracy

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday gave called upon people to join the fight to save the state from the 'atrocities and destructive rule' of YSRCP.

In an open letter to the people of the state, Chandrababu Naidu said that the atrocities of the ruling YSRCP are increasing by the day and the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was turning a major setback to the democracy. The state government is resorting to violent activities, filing false cases and carrying out attacks on the opposition leaders for questioning the 'anti-democratic' tendencies of the ruling dispensation, he felt.

The rampage in Gannavaram is the latest and classic example of this, the TDP supremo said, adding that the TDP leaders were subjected to severe torture at Gannavaram and their properties were completely destroyed. The affected TDP leaders are projected as the prime accused and were sent to jail, he said and stated that he is writing this open letter only to bring the facts to the notice of the public.

Expressing concern that there is no security for the properties of the common man under the current dictatorial rule, Chandrababu Naidu said that the properties of the poor which they earned after great struggle for the whole life are now being illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders. Atrocities against women are on the rise and the state has now become a platform for harassment of the downtrodden and backward classes. A doctor who asked for masks during the Covid was done to death while a Dalit youth who raised some questions on the liquor policy of the state was mercilessly killed, Naidu alleged in the open letter.

He felt that the Gannavaram violence is only aimed at suppressing the voice of the downtrodden sections who are questioning the failures of the state government. The local YSRCP leaders with the support of some police officials have indulged in all-out destruction on February 20. False cases were registered against at least 40 TDP leaders and some of them were subjected to torture in the police station, he said.

Naidu accused MLA who defected to YSRCP of plotting these attacks while his personal assistant, who is the prime accused in the Sankalpa Siddhi scam, Orupalli Ranga had taken the lead in the Gannavaram violence.

The TDP chief said the fight is now between the democracy and dictatorship and called upon the people to join him to save the state from this destruction.