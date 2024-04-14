Naidu calls people to end anarchic rule

Live
Just In
Anakapalli: After TDP, BJP and JSP came together, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, there is no scope for the other party in Andhra...
Anakapalli: After TDP, BJP and JSP came together, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, there is no scope for the other party in Andhra Pradesh.
Expressing confidence that the tripartite alliance is certain to win in 2024 polls, Naidu exhorted people who came in droves for the public meeting held as part of the third phase of ‘prajagalam’ at Payakaraopeta, Naidu said, “JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘power’ is added to my experience and Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s aspirations. As a result, the TDP-BJP-JSP is sure to form the government.”
Marking BR Ambedkar’s jayanti, Naidu addressed the gathering at the SC-reserved Payakaraopeta segment in the presence of the alliance candidates CM Ramesh and Vangalapudi Anitha.
Mentioning that Ambedkar had predicted that anarchic rulers would govern the states in future, Naidu said he brought out the constitution. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule sets an example for anarchic rule. Even as the Indian constitution is effective, it is important to elect the right leader for the state,” Naidu opined.