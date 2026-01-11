Naidu congratulates Bhuvaneswari on Indian Dairy honour

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated Nara Bhuvaneswari on X (formerly Twitter) for receiving the Indian Dairy Association’s Outstanding Dairy Professional Award-2025, describing the honour as a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

In his post, the Chief Minister said the award was a well-deserved recognition of Bhuvaneswari’s leadership and sustained contribution to the dairy sector. He lauded her efforts in strengthening dairy farming, empowering farmers and promoting women’s participation in the industry, calling her work inspiring.

Naidu noted that the recognition also reflected the collective efforts of thousands of dairy farmers across the State.

The South Zone of the Indian Dairy Association conferred the prestigious award on Nara Bhuvaneswari, vice chairperson and managing director of Heritage Foods Limited, for her distinguished services to the development of the Indian dairy sector. The citation highlighted her visionary leadership, significant role in farmer empowerment and the positive impact she has created across the dairy ecosystem.

Bhuvaneswari received the award from Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani at the inaugural session of the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave–2026, held on January 9 at the Calicut Trade Centre, Dr. Verghese Kurien Nagar, in Kozhikode, Kerala.