Naidu consoles family members of stampede victim

Kondapi: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu consoled the family members of Edumudi Rajeswari, who died in the stampede at the road show at Kandukur on Wednesday, at their home in Petluru village in Kondapi mandal on Saturday.

The local TDP cadre under the leadership of State vice-president and former Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao welcomed Naidu at Jarugumalli Crossroads in Prakasam district. Earlier, Naidu concluded his visit to Nellore district and started for Prakasam district from the PSR Kalyanamandapam in Rajupalem of Nellore district.

While on his way to Petluru via Kamepalli and Kondapi, and on his return trip through Kondapi, Peridepi, K Uppalapadu and Tangutur to Undavalli, Naidu was greeted by the party workers and supporters.

At Petluru, Naidu offered his deep condolences to the kin of Rajeswari and and handed over the monetary help announced by their party. Speaking to the people, he expressed his sorrow over the loss of party cadre during the stampede and announced all support from the TDP to the injured and kin of the deceased in the stampede.

At Kattavaripalem, he interacted with tobacco farmers and workers and inquired about the loss they had incurred due to Cyclone Mandous. The farmers explained that they had suffered loss of more than Rs 3 lakh per barn and complained that the government was not responding to their pleas for compensation.

Naidu assured them that good days are ahead. He exuded confidence that the TDP would form the government after the next elections and it would extend all support to the farmers.