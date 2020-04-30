Naidu criticises Jagan for creating artificial unemployment in AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created artificial unemployment to thousands of labour in the State by halting the works of Amaravati capital city and Polavaram irrigation project, criticised former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He reacted against the ruling party anti-labour activities, on the occasion of May 1.

Naidu extended wishes to the workforce in the State on this occasion, on Thursday in a press release. He further observed that due to the spread of pandemic COVID19 across the globe, the workers could not happily celebrate May Day, this year. He explained that the world has been celebrating this May Day as a landmark for the victory of working-class achieved by sacrifices at Haymarket in Chicago in the United States of America in 1886. From then onwards, the entire world started accepting 8 hours work for the day, before that the workers had to engage from 10 to 16 hours a day.

It was unfortunate that the lockdown became a major hurdle for the earnings of workers of auto-rickshaws, lorry drivers and many of them working in organized and unorganized sectors, Naidu observed.

Closure of industries and lack of work forced them into distress and the migrant workers have been facing many hardships even to feed for a day, he said.

He said that the closure of Anna Canteens by the State government was a blunder, stating that if they were continued, then the unemployed workers could depend for the food on them. TDP supremo urged the donors and NGOs to voluntarily serve these distressed people.