Naidu fears facing CID probe: Kodali Nani

Amaravati : Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu fears facing the CID probe and is running to High Court to get stay order on the inquiry into the Amaravati assigned lands case, said Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, he said Naidu has a record of getting stay orders in over 30 cases.

However, the former Chief Minister will be punished in public courts severely, the Minister said. Kodali Nani said the people delivered a decisive verdict by defeating TDP in 2019 general elections and the recent local body polls.

"People will further confine Naidu to his house by voting YSRCP in ZPTC and MPTC elections, and Tirupati by-election," he said.

Nani sadi Naidu will hire top lawyers paying any amount of money from his ill-gotten wealth to protect himself.

He flayed Nara Lokesh for politicising the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) issue and blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, although it is not under State government's purview.