Naidu gets partial relief as AP High Court halts CID custody

In partial relief to Chandrababu Naidu AP High Court directed ACB court to stop all proceedings pertaining to custody petition filed by CID. Naidu's legal team on Wednesday moved a lunch motion petition urging the High Court to quash the remand of Naidu. Supreme Court senior advocate Siddharth Luthra argued that the the arrest of Naidu was illegal.

The court asked the government to file a counter. The additional advocate general said he wants time to file counter. Then the court posted hearing to Tuesday. Meanwhile, Luthra drew the attention of the court that CID had sought Naidu's custody and postponing the hearing to Tuesday would defeat the purpose of seeking relief.

The High Court then directed the ACB court to stop all proceedings till Monday. In another case pertaining to the non existing inner ring road, the court directed the government to file counter. The government legal team sought time to do so. The High Court asked them to file counter by Monday.