Naidu habitual liar, says Jagan

Vijayawada: Dubbing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘habitual liar’, YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention into the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue and that Naidu be reprimanded.

In an eight-page letter addressed to PM Modi, Jagan alleged that CM Naidu has stooped so low as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives. Detailing the process undertaken at the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for accepting ghee, Jagan alleged that Naidu's actions lowered not only the stature of the CM but also that of everyone in public life, the sanctity of the TTD and its practices. “Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light.

Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in sanctity of TTD,” Jagan wrote in his letter. Explaining the sequence of events, he said it is crucial to note that the ghee allegedly adulterated was rejected and not allowed to enter the premises of the TTD.

However, Naidu with mala fide intentions has raised the issue at a political party meeting on September 18.

During an NDA Legislative Party meeting a few days ago, the TDP supremo claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. Two days later on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said the lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied “adulterated” ghee.