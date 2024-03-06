Naidu has no moral right to speak about BCs, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary and State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to mention the name of BCs in the name of BC Declaration as he had failed to do justice to BCs during his regime.

He said Chandrababu Naidu has been making false promises to BCs. He questioned the services rendered by Naidu to BCs and SCs during his tenure between 2014 and 2019.

He questioned why Naidu had forged an electoral alliance with JSP if his party has adequate strength to face elections.

Addressing Vaddera Atmeeyasabha at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Sajjala said that Minister Gummanuru Jayaram resigned from the YSRCP as he was denied ticket and the TDP leadership readily invited him into their party.

He said that the YSRCP can proudly claim the credit for the services rendered by volunteers to the people. Sajjala said the TDP was resorting to personal accusation against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as it cannot face YSRCP politically. Sajjala said that Chief Minister Jagan offered 70 per cent of posts to weaker sections and accorded priority to women empowerment. He said Jagan acted like a reformer and ensured social justice.

He criticised Naidu for trying to spread a false campaign that the TDP-JSP alliance would win elections based on some “fake surveys.” MLCs Lella Appireddy, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Vaddera corporation chairman Devalla Revati and other party leaders were present.