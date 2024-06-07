Naidu hints at change in style of functioning

Vijayawada: Will Andhra Pradesh witness a new style of governance this time? Will TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu be a different kind of Chief Minister? What would be his style of functioning? These are some of the topics that are being discussed both in the official and political circles in the state.

To clear the air, Naidu who held a meeting with all the newly elected MPs on Thursday, advising everyone that they need to keep their feet on ground.

“Don’t get too elated that we have got a stellar victory,” he said, adding: “So far all of you used to feel that I will never change. But now you will see a totally different Naidu.”



In the past it used to be more of officers-centric governance but now it will be a party-centric governance, Naidu said, explaining that he would be available for the MPs and public representatives almost every day. If they come to his office, he would take a break from the meetings, he was holding and listen to them what they have to say and will try to resolve their issues. If it cannot be done, he would explain to them what the hurdles were in the issue.

Naidu told them that no one should forget that the TDP had contested the polls in alliance with two other parties and it was united efforts of the rank and file of all the three parties. It is the responsibility of all MPs and MLAs and party leaders as well as the cadre to continue this alliance dharma and work in unison to resolve the people’s issues, he added.

MLAs and MPs in their respective constituencies should treat the party activists of all three parties equally and address the issues raised by them, Naidu said. He assured them that this time the government would remain connected with the party and the people unlike in the past.

He also told the MPs that when he had selected the candidates this time, he made thorough assessment of aspirants based on various reports and parameters and took his own decision. In the past, he used to discuss in politburo before announcing the names. Naidu said when he had selected Appalanaidu as the MP candidate from Vizianagaram, party senior leaders wondered why he had selected a person who has no money and was from the lowest rank in the party.

But Appalanaidu went to the senior leaders, took their support and won the polls. He then turned to Appalanaidu and asked him if he had money to buy flight ticket to Delhi to attend the NDA meeting on Friday. He said the party would buy his ticket and make arrangements for accommodation if he wants.