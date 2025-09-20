Naidu invited to Vijayawada Utsav

Amaravati: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu has been formally invited to the upcoming Vijayawada Utsav, scheduled to be held from September 22 to October 2.

The invitation was extended at the CM’s chamber in the Assembly by NTR district in-charge and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, accompanied by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Muttavarapu Murali Krishna, and MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gadde Ramamohan, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, and Bode Prasad.

Minister Satya Kumar briefed the Chief Minister about the grandeur of the event, noting that the festival would highlight Andhra Pradesh’s cultural richness. Responding, CM Chandrababu said Vijayawada Utsav is a symbol of the state’s cultural heritage and assured his participation.

Minister Satya Kumar added that the government would extend full support to make the event grander each year. Committee members expressed happiness over the CM’s assurance.

MP Kesineni Sivanath said the festival would serve as a vibrant cultural platform, spreading enthusiasm among the people.