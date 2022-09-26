Naidu is screenplay writer for Amaravati farmers' Padayatra: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy alleged that opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was hatching a political conspiracy, unable to digest the warm welcome Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received at Kuppam when he visited the place recently.

The Minister addressed the media at his camp office on Sunday and alleged that Naidu is the screenplay writer for the ongoing Amaravati farmers Padayatra. He said Naidu deputed his party cadre in the guise of farmers to take out the Padayatra.

Govardhan Reddy further alleged that Naidu had plotted to create law and order problems as he was against peace prevailing in the State. The Minister said Nara Lokesh would have won the last Assembly election in Mangalagiri if Amaravati farmers had really backed the TDP. The Minister defended changing the name of the Health University stating that late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had rendered noble services to the medical and health field. He said the YSRCP government has respect towards TDP founder and former Chief Minister NTR and hence they named Krishna district after him. Kakani demanded that the TDP chief explain the reasons for changing the name of the Aarogyasri scheme.

He said the rousing welcome from people received by CM Jagan in Kuppam is an indicator of his good governance in the State. The Minister handed over a cheque for Rs 6.58 crore to 3,510 beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha programme. Local leaders were present.