Naidu, Jagan condole demise of Islamic scholar Wahab

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed grief over the demise of eminent Islamic scholar Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab.

The Chief Minister took to X to pay his tributes to Mufti Abdul Wahab, who passed away on Sunday.

"I am deeply shocked to learn that the renowned Islamic scholar, Mufti (Islamic jurist), and esteemed guide to society, Hazrat Maulana Mufti Abdul Wahab Saheb Qasimi Rashadi from Nellore, has departed from us. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to Islamic education, teaching the Qur’an and Hadith, and serving Jamia Noor-ul-Huda Madrasa," he posted.

He noted that for 50 years, Mufti Abdul Wahab served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh State Tabligh-e-Jamaat, and from 2008 onward, as the honorary President of the Andhra Pradesh State Jamiat-ul-Ulama. "He attained mastery in Arabic literature, Fiqh, Hadith, and other Islamic sciences. A jurist of complete understanding in numerous Islamic educational fields, he devoted himself to religious and social services. I pray to the Almighty that his soul finds eternal peace," he added.

Law and minorities welfare minister N MD Farooq also condoled the passing away of the prominent Islamic scholar, recalling Mufti Abdul Wahab's distinguished services in the fields of Islamic religion and education, and his valuable teachings that contributed to the development of society.

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the passing away of eminent Islamic scholar and spiritual leader.

In a condolence message, he said the death of Maulana Abdul Wahab is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community and the field of Islamic spiritual service. He noted that the Maulana had been unwell for some time and breathed his last on Sunday evening in Nellore.