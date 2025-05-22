Naidu launches month-long Yoga campaign

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the state government would organise a record-breaking International Yoga Day with over five lakh participants in Visakhapatnam and nearly two crore people across the state on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in the yoga day celebrations in the port city.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that a month-long yoga activity commenced on Wednesday and would conclude on June 21 at Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister also launched the official Yogaandhra website on the occasion. The state government will train 10 lakh individuals in yoga and issue certificates, he said.

The CM appealed to the people to use their creativity to promote yoga as some are gifted in writing songs, some in drawing and other talents. According to the CM, the state government will organise competitions to take the winners for front row participation on yoga day in Visakhapatnam.

Likewise, he observed that all schools should organise yoga sessions for an hour every day in the run-up to yoga day as they reopen. He added that yoga will be made a part of curriculum too. Besides the door-to-door campaign on yoga, Naidu noted that a state-level apex committee will be formed, and similar setups will also be extended up to the village level for yoga promotion. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will become a trend setter and create proof of concept on yoga day.

Describing yoga as a great gift from India to the world, the CM underscored the need to make yoga a part of everyone’s daily life. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting global recognition for yoga.

“Yoga is India’s ancient legacy and a part of Indian lifestyle. It is Prime Minister Modi who has elevated yoga to global prominence. In the past, scholars from across the world came to India to learn, but invasions disrupted this cultural continuity,” he remarked. As PM Modi is attending the Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a team of ministers led by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will oversee preparations.

Volunteers from universities, public and private organisations, women, the elderly, police personnel, and employees will all be encouraged to participate, and certificates will be issued to them as well. Minister for Health P Satyakumar Yadav and several senior officials were present at the media conference.