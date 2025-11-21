Naidu, Lokesh attend oath ceremony

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday, marking a high-profile gathering of NDA leadership from across the country.

During the ceremony, Naidu held brief interactions with several national leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and multiple leaders from both the BJP and JD(U).

The engagements underscored Naidu’s growing coordination with NDA partners amid shifting political alignments at the Centre and in key states. In a post on X, Naidu wrote that it was “a pleasure” to extend his wishes to Nitish Kumar and the newly sworn-in Cabinet, adding that he hoped the NDA leadership in Bihar would deliver “successful and people-centric governance”.

Lokesh, in a separate post, congratulated Nitish Kumar and said it was “an honour” to witness the ceremony in Patna. He expressed confidence that the Bihar Chief Minister would “steer the state towards greater progress and prosperity.”