Naidu moots 3 sub-groups to propel Viksit Bharat goal

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday mooted forming three sub–groups on GDP growth, population management and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to put the country’s goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 on a fast track.

Addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting at Bharat Mandapam, the Chief Minister noted that the sub–groups of States formed in collaboration with the Centre should work towards accelerating Viksit Bharat–2047 (developed India) vision.

“The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports and job creation, supported by Central viability gap funding for PPP projects,” said Naidu. The second sub-group on population management should help India leverage its demographic dividend while preparing the country for future challenges such as ageing and low fertility, said the Chief Minister. Likewise, the third sub-group should focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time citizen-centric administration, said the Chief Minister.

Naidu also showcased his SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, which aims to transform the state by 2047 to achieve a GSDP of $2.4 trillion with a per capita income of $42,000, among other targets.

Besides his proposals, Naidu paid tributes to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, and lauded the Armed Forces' decisive retaliation through ‘Operation Sindoor'. He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the crisis, emphasising India's resilience and self-reliance. The CM praised India's remarkable rise under the leadership of Modi over the past decade, highlighting the nation's progress from the world's 10th to fourth largest economy, which is also on track to become the third largest. He acknowledged reforms like Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

The NITI Aayog meeting’s core focus was on the theme ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047,’ aiming to build a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready India by its centenary year of Independence. The council also deliberated on accelerating entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development, transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into growth hubs, and reviewed key outcomes and decisions to reinforce cooperative federalism and collective progress toward national development.