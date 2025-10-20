Naidu mulling Davos-style dialogue

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to design the upcoming Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit on the lines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, ensuring direct interaction between investors and policymakers for meaningful dialogue and policy innovation.

Reviewing the preparations at his camp office here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the two-day conference, scheduled for November 14–15, should not be confined to investments and MoUs. It must focus equally on knowledge sharing, brainstorming, and futuristic policymaking. Industries Minister TG Bharat, senior officials of the Industries and EDB departments, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee attended the meeting, along with representatives of various industry bodies. Naidu said the sessions should be designed around themes such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, health innovation, research & development, drones, medtech, smart manufacturing, and supply chain linkages. He called for discussions also on logistics infrastructure, agritech, rare earth value addition, clean energy, and circular economy models. “Brainstorming on these subjects will help shape policies that benefit industries, government, and citizens alike,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister observed that Andhra Pradesh’s proactive industrial policies have already attracted landmark investments, including Google’s USD 15 billion Visakhapatnam AI Data Hub, which he described as “a turning point in the state’s economic transformation”.

“Trade and industries invest only where policies inspire confidence. Positive governance builds wealth”, he commented, while emphasizing the need for continuous human resource development.

Naidu suggested that the Partnership Summit should include plenary and breakout sessions, accommodation options like homestays for delegates, and participation from domestic and global companies, ministers, and leading universities. “The Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit will be organised as an international event that positions Andhra Pradesh as India’s growth engine,” he declared.

The Chief Minister proposed integrating flagship initiatives such as “One Family, One Entrepreneur” and promoting the slogan “AP to AI,” to highlight the state’s focus on Artificial Intelligence and entrepreneurship.

Officials have been instructed to prepare a dynamic presentation showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s economic corridors, industrial clusters, Amaravati’s blue-green capital vision, and the integration of technology in governance, under the theme “India’s 21st Century”.