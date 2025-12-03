  1. Home
Naidu orders awareness drive on Scrub Typhus

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 6:58 AM IST

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the medical and health department to launch an immediate public awareness campaign on Scrub Typhus, following the death of Chandaka Rajeswari from Vizianagaram district.

Reviewing the situation at the Secretariat with principal secretary for medical and health Saurabh Gaur, the Chief Minister expressed concern that the woman was initially treated for typhoid before tests confirmed Scrub Typhus. He instructed the department to ensure that no similar incident occurs elsewhere in the state.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the disease is caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted through bites of infected chigger mites, and is not a communicable disease. Symptoms typically include fever, cold, headache, muscle pain and rashes.

Naidu directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns in rural and high-risk areas and advise people to seek medical help at the first sign of symptoms. He also stressed the need for the health department to remain fully prepared to treat cases promptly.

