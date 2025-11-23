Naidu pitches AP as hub for frontier technologies

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday positioned Andhra Pradesh as a state that is on track to become a hub for frontier technologies soon, while announcing an aggressive push to attract investments in AI, data centers, quantum computing, aerospace, drones, space tech, semiconductors, and defence manufacturing. He was speaking at the 44th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning.Naidu said that India is on course to become the world’s top economy by 2047 and Andhra Pradesh aims to play a defining role in that growth trajectory. He said AP is “bringing every futuristic technology available in the country to the state” and creating an open platform for entrepreneurs with new ideas.

He observed that the State secured investment commitments totaling Rs 13.25 lakh crore at the recent Partnership Summit, with the potential to generate 16 lakh jobs, while Google alone is set to invest USD 15 billion in data-centre infrastructure.

The Chief Minister highlighted new initiatives such as One Family- One Entrepreneur and One Family- One AI Technician, aimed at building a talent base that can anchor the next wave of industrial growth. He said AP’s current policy thrust includes high priority for renewable energy and innovation-led enterprises through platforms like Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH).

Praising the institute’s value-based education model, Naidu said graduates shaped under the Sathya Sai system possess professional competence, social responsibility, and spiritual grounding. He urged students to practice selfless service, compassion and integrity, and to channel technology and innovation toward public welfare.

Calling Sathya Sai Baba a global force who inspires millions through his teachings and service philosophy, Naidu said Sai ideology should evolve into a movement that builds a “wealthy, healthy and happy society.”

The Chief Minister said that the presence of top constitutional heads, including the President and the Vice President, at the centenary celebrations reflected Baba’s enduring influence.

Naidu said India’s rise from being the world’s 10th largest economy to becoming 4th was driven by demographic strength, reforms since 1991, and the tech boom of the mid-1990s. With strong national leadership, he said, the country now stands on the cusp of global economic leadership.