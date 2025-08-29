Live
Naidu ‘polluting’ festivities: YSRCP
Highlights
Guntur: YSRCP leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu strongly condemned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for polluting the sacred Vinayaka Chavithi festivities with “blatant lies and cheap politics.”
Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office on Thursday, he said, Naidu, who has a history of betraying Hindu institutions, cannot claim to protect Hindu Dharma. “In 2018, when TDP was in power, the Doondi Ganesh celebrations were stopped. Yet today, Naidu shamelessly blames YSRCP. Did YSRCP even exist in power at that time?” he asked.
