Naidu predicts YSRCP rout in'24 polls

Vijayawada: TDP national president and Leader of Opposition in Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday predicted that the ruling YSRCP will draw a blank in the next Assembly elections.

He said that YSRCP will suffer defeat in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lose the election in his constituency, Pulivendula.

Naidu's prediction is a counter to Jagan Mohan Reddy's claim that YSRCP will make a clean sweep in 2024 polls by winning all 175 seats. The YSRCP leader said on many occasions that Naidu will lose the election on his home turf Kuppam.

The TDP chief claimed that the public response he received during his visit to Kurnool district was unprecedented during his 40-year-long career. He said this has triggered tremors in YSRCP and forced it to replace president's of eight district units of the party.

Naidu alleged that the aquaculture is in deep crisis now in Andhra Pradesh due to the faulty policies of the state government. Participating in state-wide seminar on 'Idemi Kharma Aqua Rytanganiki' (what is this ill-fate for aquaculture), Chandrababu Naidu said that the policies of the state government should always be in favour of the farming sector but this government is only trying to have an upper hand on all the sectors.

Those who ruled the state earlier had always worked for the betterment of all systems but due to the 'wicked' policies of this government aqua farmers are suffering a lot now, Naidu observed.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money, the TDP chief alleged.

Prices of all commodities, including petrol and diesel, are skyrocketing only in Andhra Pradesh and even the prices of essential commodities and power tariff are highest in the state, he stated.

The 'Badudee Badudu' programme organised by the TDP to highlight the highest tax structure in the state evoked tremendous response from the public, Naidu noted.

"When the TDP was in power, we encouraged every sector, including agriculture and aquaculture but now no minimum support price (MSP) is being paid for any farm product, leave alone aqua products," he said. The former chief minister felt that several enactments have been made only to control the aqua farmers. The new legislations are only aimed at making money by looting the farmers, he remarked.

Naidu promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit when the TDP comes back to power and also assured subsidy to the farming sector for installing solar energy systems. "'I am promising that quality seed and feed will be supplied to the farmers,'" he said and remarked that if Jagan is ready to sacrifice his commission, he too can give subsidy in power and products.