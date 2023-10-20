Naidu regime full of scams: Jagan

All programmes of the TDP like Janma Bhoomi Committees to Skill Development to Fibre Grid, corruption had ruled roost and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget. He along with his foster son pursued policy of plunder throwing public welfare to winds

Yemmiganur (Kurnool dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to decide if they want a regime of scams like that of the TDP or a government which delivers benefits at their doorstep.

Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that all programmes of the TDP like Janma Bhoomi Committees to Skill Development to Fibre Grid, corruption had ruled roost and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to implement welfare schemes despite having the same budget. “He along with his foster son pursued policy of plunder throwing public welfare to winds,” the CM said.

While the key necessities of housing, health, social empowerment and the uplift of the poor were totally neglected between 2014 and 2019, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities are now enjoying elevated status due to their economic and social empowerment with the transparent implementation of plethora of welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 2,38,000 crore, Jagan claimed.

He further said his government had distributed house sites to 31 lakh women and 22 lakh houses were under construction. “Naidu had never thought of allotting house sites or constructing houses for the poor even in his Kuppam constituency,” Jagan added.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted to disband the Aarogyasri scheme forever but after the YSRCP assumed power, the number of ailments and medical procedures were increased to 3300 making free medical treatment accessible to more and more people, he said.

“To attend on emergency medical services, 1600 new 104 and 108 vehicles have been introduced and preventive health care has been strengthened with village clinics and family doctors,’ he said.

Farmers and women members of the self-help groups, who were taken for a ride during the TDP rule, are now enjoying immense respect in the corridors of various public sector banks, the Chief Minister said.

Jagan stated that results of reforms in education sector, agricultural and other sectors are tangible in shape of village clinics, new medical colleges, 2.07 lakh new government jobs, English medium schools, face-lifting of government schools through Nadu-Nedu, bilingual text books and digitalization of class rooms.