Naidu rips into Jagan over his letter to PM

Vijayawada: Tearing into the allegations made against him by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he had never seen a person who even now trying to cheat the Prime Minister.

“It is unimaginable that he thinks that the PM does not know anything,” Naidu said, adding: “Jagan’s criminal mind had made him expose himself as his letter which is full of contradictions failed to justify his arguments against me.”

“He thought just as his pre 2019 drama of killing his own uncle and blaming me and the allegations of missing pink diamond which never existed, he could fool the Centre,” he said. “Jagan should know that counter-attack cannot protect him or save him from the mistakes and irregularities he committed,” the CM added.

Naidu said the report of TTD on cow ghee adulteration stated that about 15,000 kgs of ghee was required to prepare prasadams of different kinds, including Anna prasadam. Till 2019, cow ghee with Agmark special grade was procured through e-Tenders on half yearly basis with the TTD specifications approved by the board. The quality parameters as per the TTD, FSSAI standards were strictly maintained. But after the YSRCP government came to power, all conditions were diluted, he added.

He said earlier it was mandatory that the supplier should have three years’ experience in supply of ghee but that was reduced to one year. The suppliers should have a production of 4 lakh litres per day and sales of 12 tons of ghee but that cap was removed.

Similarly, the suppliers should have procurement of Rs 200 crore worth of milk per day but that was reduced to Rs 150 crore and there by flood gates for corruption and adulteration were opened, he said.

He said after the NDA alliance government came to power, new EO was appointed with direction to cleanse the system. He found out that the laddu had only three days shelf life with no aroma. He said all sub-standard suppliers were warned, memos issued and were penalized and blacklisted.

“It is a matter of shame that a “hard core criminal with a newspaper and TV channel which indulges in fake news thinks that he can do anything and get away. See his guts he writes a letter to the PM full of contradictions,” Naidu said.