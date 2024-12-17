Naidu sets 2026 target for Polavaram completion

Eluru: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that the government has set a target to complete the Polavaram project by 2026. “The minutest details to achieve this goal are being worked out. Broad milestones have been outlined and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) will also be established. The KPIs will provide a clear timeline for completing each project component,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Naidu said the previous government and its leaders had no understanding of the project. “The project got killed due to their ignorance. Even today some are talking without any understanding,” he said.

The CM said that the equipment for building the diaphragm wall was arriving, and work would begin on January 2, 2025.

He also observed that work on the new diaphragm wall and earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam could be undertaken simultaneously. The CM added that up to 16,440 acres of land need to be acquired and that the government is working to complete Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) work by 2026.

Naidu emphasised the need to create Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called on executing engineers, the Central Water Commission, the Government of India (GoI), the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), experts, and other stakeholders to ensure clarity.

Naidu highlighted that a comprehensive action plan would be created to move forward, and any hurdles, such as a writ petition in the Supreme Court, would be cleared to ensure the project's completion. He said if TDP had continued in power until 2021 the project would have been completed and avoided cost escalation.

The TDP supremo alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted Rs 2,334 crore from the Rs 8,242 crore released by the Centre and left Rs 2,000 crore in pending bills, among other alleged irregularities.

Naidu claimed that the previous TDP dispensation had completed 71 per cent of the Polavaram Project's civil works, followed by 4 per cent by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, and 1 per cent under the current government, bringing the total progress to 76.per cent.

The CM mentioned that tenders had been called for the construction of the Polavaram, left main canal up to Anakapalli. The dewatering work had already begun. He noted that work on platforms and other components was being expedited.